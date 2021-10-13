CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Roosevelt school building celebrates 100 years

By Mike Koury
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERNDALE — Ferndale Public Schools has gone through many changes over the years, but one thing that has remained consistent has been the former Roosevelt school. The Roosevelt building, located at 2610 Pinecrest Drive, was christened the Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School in 1921, two years after the death of the former president it was named after. It later would become the Roosevelt Primary School before being renamed as Ferndale Lower Elementary School.

