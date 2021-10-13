Daily Weather Forecast For Stamford

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 67 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



