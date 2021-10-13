Daily Weather Forecast For Stamford
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
