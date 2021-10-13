CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota to equip vehicles with solar power generation system, to reduce emissions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota Motor Corp is aiming to equip its cars with highly efficient solar power generation systems. The company is increasing its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. Toyota to power electric vehicles with solar power generation system. The company is determined to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

