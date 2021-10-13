Weather Forecast For Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of light snow then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
