CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Kerry Coombs Says Ohio State’s Defensive Personnel is a “Continual Work in Progress” As Starting Jobs Change Hands From Week to Week

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State seems to have figured some things out on defense over the past few weeks, but a rigid 11-man starting lineup is not one of them. In six games so far this season, the Buckeyes have utilized five different defensive starting lineups. In fact, only two players – Ronnie Hickman and Denzel Burke – have started every game on defense this year. Some of those week-to-week changes have been due to injuries, but several others have been the result of the Ohio State coaching staff searching for the right answer at a given position.

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Kerry Coombs
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy