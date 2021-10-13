Kerry Coombs Says Ohio State’s Defensive Personnel is a “Continual Work in Progress” As Starting Jobs Change Hands From Week to Week

Ohio State seems to have figured some things out on defense over the past few weeks, but a rigid 11-man starting lineup is not one of them. In six games so far this season, the Buckeyes have utilized five different defensive starting lineups. In fact, only two players – Ronnie Hickman and Denzel Burke – have started every game on defense this year. Some of those week-to-week changes have been due to injuries, but several others have been the result of the Ohio State coaching staff searching for the right answer at a given position.