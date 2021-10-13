Ritzville Daily Weather Forecast
RITZVILLE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light rain likely during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 59 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
