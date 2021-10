You have to hand it to Cross Sound Ferry. While the company is unlikely to win a corporate popularity contest on the North Fork because of the heavy traffic it often generates on the easternmost part of Main Road — most notably in Greenport, East Marion and Orient — it offers a ferry service that’s pretty dependable. Passengers who book a passage for themselves and their car on one of the many Cross Sound boats operating between Orient Point and New London, Conn., know that as long as they arrive at least 15 minutes before sailing time, they’re sure to have their reservation honored. Ferries stick close to schedule and the ships themselves are, well, shipshape.

ORIENT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO