The S&P 500 rallied quite significantly to reach much higher during the trading session on Thursday, clearing both the 50 day EMA and the downtrend line that I have drawn on the chart. In fact, we are closing towards the top of the range, which is a very bullish sign. Going even further into this, you could make a bit of an argument for an inverted head and shoulders, so all of this leads me to believe that the market is going to continue going higher, with a potential target of 4650.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO