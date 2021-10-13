Weather Forecast For Stephenson

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



