Kingsbury, NY

Police: Sun glare led to tractor-trailer crash

By Michael Goot
 5 days ago
Crews from TowAway work to right a tractor-trailer that flipped on its side on Route 4 in Kingsbury on Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the crash. Michael Goot

KINGSBURY — Sun glare is to blame for a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Tuesday in Kingsbury.

The crash took place at around 3:45 p.m. on Route 4 just south of the intersection of state Route 149. State police said Sardor Nematullaev, 25, of Brooklyn, was driving when his vision was impacted by the sun. He drove off the road, lost control and struck a utility pole.

The vehicle overturned. The tractor-trailer was carrying a load of printer paper, police said.

Nematullaev was not injured.

Kingsbury Fire Department responded to the scene and TowAway helped right the vehicle.

The road was closed to traffic between Green Barn Road and Route 149 until 9 p.m.

