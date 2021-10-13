Watch live at 9:45AM: William Shatner launches into space on Blue Origin
By David Spofford
valleynewslive.com
5 days ago
Watch live coverage as ‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner goes to the edge of space on a private Blue Origin flight. If successful, Shatner, who is 90 years old, will be the oldest person to reach space.
New York (CNN Business) — William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor of "Star Trek" fame, endured a 10-minute, rocket-powered ride to the edge of space, which put his body through crushing g-forces that his fellow passengers described as face-bending — only to step out of the vehicle and immediately begin waxing poetic about the experience and dodging a champagne shower.
William Shatner is firing back at Prince William. Earlier this week, the future monarch criticized space tourism right as the "Star Trek" actor, 90, famously jetted off to space onboard a Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to...
George Takei thinks his good "Star Trek" buddy, William Shatner, is just an old-timer who played lab rat for Jeff Bezos' latest jaunt to space ... but Captain Kirk's not having it. Bill fired back over a reported comment Takei made this week, following his costar's ascent above the Karman...
William Shatner turned fiction into reality on Wednesday when he launched into space, decades after his reign as Captain Kirk in the 1966 “Star Trek” series. The attention, however, was soon turned to the incredibly awkward moment when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos cut off an emotional Shatner to try start a champagne spray party.
William Shatner was in great spirits after returning home from outer space!. The Star Trek icon, 90, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, one day after his mission aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule. "It was an enormous moment for me," he told Fallon...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. There are a lot of reasons why “Star Trek” was so revolutionary when it came out in 1966. Even for those with only a passing interest in either science fiction or 1960s culture, its impact is still clear: the show and its subsequent spinoff series continue to have a massive influence over not only the way we conceptualize science fiction, but even the way we think of science.
ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) — Fresh off his history-making trip to space for real, William Shatner beamed down to the Chicago area on Sunday.
Shatner spoke at the Wizard World Comic Con in Rosemont. He signed autographs, posed for pictures, and participated in a panel discussion.
On Wednesday, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in space when he took a ride on a Blue Origin rocket. The company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
“I’m looking out the window, and it turns out that nobody told me about it. I mean, the limitations, there’s about a 50-mile skin that the Earth has of...
Star Trek's William Shatner made history last week as the oldest human to travel to space. Don DiConstanzo, founder and CEO of Pedego Electric Bike, joined Cheddar to talk about his experience accompanying the 90-year-old up to the start of his mission to space and flying back home with him. "He didn’t seem to have any fear … prior and long after on the two-hour and 15-minute journey back to California," he said.
