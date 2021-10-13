Weather Forecast For Platte

PLATTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 40 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 65 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.