CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Counting steps: Do you really need 10,000 steps every day?

ClickOnDetroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart watches and various fitness trackers have made it easier than ever to count your steps, with many of them citing 10,000 steps per day as the golden standard. The watches are a good way to encourage yourself to move more, but there’s nothing magic about that 10,000 steps number -- at least when it comes to your health. Though most fitness trackers recommend a goal of 10,000 steps per way, which is about five miles, there isn’t really much scientific support behind that number.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Not Eating Bread, New Study Suggests

It may seem a little tricky at times to find healthy bread options that please your palate. However, if you're not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition.
WEIGHT LOSS
MindBodyGreen

Always Want To Sleep In? 7 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

I knew I had a morning problem when I read through my phone's screen-time report. My most-used app wasn't Instagram, Photos, or Chrome—it was my clock. "How could that be when I only set two alarms a day max?" I wondered. Then it hit me: It was all those times I'd pressed the snooze button, stealing a little extra sleep, minute by minute, until over an hour had passed and I was officially late to start the day.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Fitness Trackers#Mental Health#Harvard#American
UPMATTERS

Forget 10,000 steps: How much is enough?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– When it comes to tracking your fitness, you might have heard that 10,000 steps is the target goal to reach each day. But do you really need that many? What’s ideal for heart health or for losing weight?. 3,000, 8,000, 15,000 steps … how much do...
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

The Last Word: Do You Really Need to Eat Breakfast?

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day — or is it? While it may have been something your mom told you as she tried to give you a bag of cereal as you walked out the door to school, it’s become a trend to intentionally skip a morning meal for health promotion in some cases, such as with intermittent fasting.
NUTRITION
artofmanliness.com

How Much Protein Do You REALLY Need?

It’s an age-old question: how much protein do you need for maintaining good health in general, and building muscle in particular?. The answers to this question are varied and downright confusing. You’ll find recommendations that range from .36 grams of protein per pound (.8 grams of protein per kilogram) of...
WEIGHT LOSS
Parade

The 10 Best Foods to Eat If You Have PCOS, from Fish to Brightly-Colored Berries

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a fairly common conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6-12% of women in the United States (which is as many as 5 million) may be affected. While it’s known as one of the most common causes of female infertility, you may be surprised to know how much symptoms can be exacerbated (and prevented) by diet.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why every person’s step goal is different

Walking is an easy way to boost your activity level, but how many steps are you getting each day?. You’ve probably heard that 10,000 is the goal, but that might not be the right number for you. Dr. Frank McGeorge explains why your step goal may be different and what...
FITNESS
PopSugar

Add 700 to Your Step Count With This 5-Minute Home Walking Workout

If you want to get your steps in without ever setting foot outside, we've got the workout for you. Created by YMCA-certified personal trainer Rick Bhullar, this fast-and-furious walking workout takes just five minutes, but by the end of it, you'll have tallied up 700 steps. What we love about...
WORKOUTS
New York Post

You may not need 10,000 daily steps for long life, studies suggest

Adults likely need at least 7,000 steps daily or should play sports for more than 2.5 hours every week to maximize longevity, according to two large-scale studies. The first study, published in JAMA Network Open last month, followed over 2,000 middle-aged men and women for over 10 years. When the participants first joined the study, they wore a monitor that tracked their steps consecutively over one week. Researchers found that those who took more than 7,000 steps daily cut their mortality risk by 50-70% compared to those who took fewer steps.
FITNESS
FIRST For Women

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
WEIGHT LOSS
AFP

Fasting, not calorie count, boosts lifespan in mice: study

Eating less often does more to improve the health and lifespan of rodents than simply eating less, a study said Monday. Study author Dudley Lamming of the University of Wisconsin told AFP that scientists have known for about a century that restricting calories extends the lifespan of rodents. 
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
americastestkitchen.com

Do You Really Need a Mother-of-Pearl Spoon to Eat Caviar or Roe?

Experts say you can’t use a metal spoon to eat caviar. Is this just a marketing scam?. Everywhere you buy caviar or roe, you’re likely to receive the same warning: Never eat your caviar off a metal spoon. At first, we dismissed this as a gimmicky way for retailers to get consumers to buy their special mother-of-pearl spoons. But we were curious enough to see whether the material of the spoon really mattered. So we tried eating white sturgeon caviar from plastic, mother-of-pearl, silver, and stainless-steel spoons.
SCIENCE
Tulsa World

Do We Really Need a Booster Shot?

Depending on when we went for the COVID vaccine, we could be eligible for the booster now ... or not. Elderly seniors, as well as those in nursing homes and the immunocompromised, were first in line early in the year. The rest of us straggled in over the next several months. At this point, it's unknown whether there should be a six- or eight-month wait before the booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
92.7 WOBM

Addicted to technology? Steps one NJ expert says you need to take

The isolation necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused an "explosion" in the virtual world, according to one Rutgers professor, who said that coincides with a rise in reports of people in New Jersey and elsewhere becoming addicted to their devices. But Dr. Petros Levounis, chair of the...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy