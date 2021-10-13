Counting steps: Do you really need 10,000 steps every day?
Smart watches and various fitness trackers have made it easier than ever to count your steps, with many of them citing 10,000 steps per day as the golden standard. The watches are a good way to encourage yourself to move more, but there’s nothing magic about that 10,000 steps number -- at least when it comes to your health. Though most fitness trackers recommend a goal of 10,000 steps per way, which is about five miles, there isn’t really much scientific support behind that number.www.clickondetroit.com
Comments / 0