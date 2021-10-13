Cloudy forecast for Challis? Jump on it!
(CHALLIS, ID.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Challis Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Challis:
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 21 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 22 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
