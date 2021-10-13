CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Challis, ID

Cloudy forecast for Challis? Jump on it!

 5 days ago

(CHALLIS, ID.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Challis Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Challis:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0cPqqgRS00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 21 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 42 °F, low 22 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 23 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 26 °F
    • Light wind

