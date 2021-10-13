4-Day Weather Forecast For Garberville

GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 69 °F, low 35 °F 8 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 77 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.