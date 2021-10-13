Daily Weather Forecast For Wetumka
WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
