Gordon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain and snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 43 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
