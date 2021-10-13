Waurika Weather Forecast

WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Thursday, October 14 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.