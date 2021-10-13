Waurika Weather Forecast
WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0