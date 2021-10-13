Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Kingsville
(KINGSVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingsville:
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
