Weather Forecast For Langdon

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Rain Showers High 49 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 37 mph



Thursday, October 14 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 45 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 47 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight High 56 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.