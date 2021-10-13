CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Imperial, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Imperial

Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 5 days ago

(IMPERIAL, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Imperial, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Imperial:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cPqqTut00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Imperial, NE
Carriere (MS) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Carriere — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CARRIERE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Carriere. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Ne#Nws
Imperial Digest

Imperial Digest

Imperial, NE
8
Followers
232
Post
742
Views
ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy