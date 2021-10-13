4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly Cloudy High 68 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 18 to 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.