4-Day Weather Forecast For Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 to 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0