Daily Weather Forecast For Siren
SIREN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
