Harvey Weather Forecast
HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
