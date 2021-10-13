Daily Weather Forecast For Haines
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light rain during the day; while light rain then widespread rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 40 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Light rain during the day; while light rain then widespread rain showers overnight
- High 46 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
