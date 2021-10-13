Daily Weather Forecast For Mona
MONA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of snow showers overnight
- High 45 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 44 °F, low 23 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0