Silver Bay Weather Forecast
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 51 °F, low 42 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 54 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
