Ellis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ELLIS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
