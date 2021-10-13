John Day Daily Weather Forecast
JOHN DAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of rain and snow then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 33 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
