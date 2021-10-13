Meet the 2021 Women In Music Roll Of Honour: Beverley Whitrick
Music Week has announced this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021. There are 14 names on this year’s list, drawn from all sectors of the music industry and all with tremendous achievements to celebrate. They join the pantheon of previous honorees, including some of the biggest names in the business, from Emma Banks and Sarah Stennett to Kanya King, Rebecca Allen and Stacey Tang, that have been selected since the awards began in 2014.www.musicweek.com
