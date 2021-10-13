Weather Forecast For Santa Claus

SANTA CLAUS, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



