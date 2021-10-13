Marengo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARENGO, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
