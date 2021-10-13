Marengo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MARENGO, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, October 15 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



