Winona, MO

Wednesday rain in Winona: Ideas to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(WINONA, MO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Winona Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Winona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cPqqBH300

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

