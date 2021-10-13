CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orion Sun – “Concrete” (Prod. Rostam)

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrion Sun, aka Philly’s Tiffany Majette, released her debut album Hold Space For Me last year, and its single “Lightning” caught my ear. Today she’s back with “Concrete,” a new single produced by Rostam. Warmly organic but accented by flashes of psychedelic synths, it’s a great sonic environment for Orion Sun’s softly agile vocals. “I remember waiting for you at the train stop/ I put new songs on my iPod,” she sings. “I want to show ’em to you/ I like what you think/ I like how you smile when you hear me sing.”

