Orion Sun – “Concrete” (Prod. Rostam)
Orion Sun, aka Philly’s Tiffany Majette, released her debut album Hold Space For Me last year, and its single “Lightning” caught my ear. Today she’s back with “Concrete,” a new single produced by Rostam. Warmly organic but accented by flashes of psychedelic synths, it’s a great sonic environment for Orion Sun’s softly agile vocals. “I remember waiting for you at the train stop/ I put new songs on my iPod,” she sings. “I want to show ’em to you/ I like what you think/ I like how you smile when you hear me sing.”www.stereogum.com
