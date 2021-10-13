Daily Weather Forecast For Pound

POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.