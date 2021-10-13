Daily Weather Forecast For Pound
POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
