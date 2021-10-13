Ronda Daily Weather Forecast
RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
