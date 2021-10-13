CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Tisbury

 5 days ago

WEST. TISBURY, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0cPqq2Pl00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 16 to 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

