4-Day Weather Forecast For West. Tisbury

WEST. TISBURY, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 16 to 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.