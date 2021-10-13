Daily Weather Forecast For La Plata
LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
