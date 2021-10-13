Daily Weather Forecast For La Plata

LA PLATA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



