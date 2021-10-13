4-Day Weather Forecast For Paden City
PADEN CITY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
