Crouse Weather Forecast

CROUSE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



