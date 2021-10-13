Baudette Daily Weather Forecast
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, October 14
Rain Showers Likely
- High 53 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then areas of frost overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0