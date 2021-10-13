Humboldt Daily Weather Forecast

HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



