Humboldt Daily Weather Forecast
HUMBOLDT, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0