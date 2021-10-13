4-Day Weather Forecast For Rangely

RANGELY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 49 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of snow showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 46 °F, low 18 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 49 °F, low 20 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 54 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.