Inglis Weather Forecast

INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.