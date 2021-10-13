Webster Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 39 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Areas of frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0