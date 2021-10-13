4-Day Weather Forecast For Canaan
CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0