4-Day Weather Forecast For Canaan

CANAAN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Friday, October 15 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



