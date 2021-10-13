4-Day Weather Forecast For Conway
CONWAY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0