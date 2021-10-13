Forsyth Weather Forecast
FORSYTH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain and snow likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 41 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
