Weather Forecast For Henry
HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0