J. Crew and New Balance have teamed up again for a new shoe release. The limited-edition New Balance x J.Crew 992 NY sneaker is inspired by the State of New York. The multi-toned footwear has details from the state’s flag, including earthy colors from Central Park and the Adirondack Mountains. Though New Balance is based in Boston, J.Crew is based in New York and the lifestyle brand wanted to pay homage to its own Empire State. The sneaker’s uppers feature a blue hue mesh and a premium suede overlay. Another layer of rust-colored suede is stitched along the mudguards, the toebox and...

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO